Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 528,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,451,000 after purchasing an additional 61,362 shares in the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 451,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,538,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $117.13 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $117.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

