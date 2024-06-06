Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,810 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12,494.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $168.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.52. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

