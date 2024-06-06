Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,904 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,573,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5,266.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 879,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 862,876 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,475,000 after purchasing an additional 749,276 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 748,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,785,000 after buying an additional 364,700 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,039,000.

FLJP stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

