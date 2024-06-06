Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 2,330 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AerCap by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,459 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,236 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in AerCap by 5.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,128,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,708,000 after buying an additional 215,460 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,069,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,438,000 after buying an additional 211,260 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AerCap by 123.7% during the third quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,007,000 after buying an additional 1,588,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

Shares of AER opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.17. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $94.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

