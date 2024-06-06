Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 383 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,154,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 157,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 79,877 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GTO opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $47.47.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

