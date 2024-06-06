Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $67.45 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $85.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

