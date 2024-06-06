Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,980,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 639,246 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 450,422 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,785,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DD opened at $80.62 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

