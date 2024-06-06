Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $39,111,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $326.67 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $182.20 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

