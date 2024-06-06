Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BENPH) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.47 Per Share

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BENPH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 1.468 per share on Sunday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s previous interim dividend of $1.38.
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.
