Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 776 ($9.94) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Yellow Cake Stock Performance
Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at GBX 627 ($8.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 650.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 643.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.50 and a beta of 0.28. Yellow Cake has a 52 week low of GBX 390.20 ($5.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 749.50 ($9.60).
Yellow Cake Company Profile
