Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) and Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) Head to Head Review

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) and Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and Binah Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $6.84 million 6.89 -$11.58 million N/A N/A Binah Capital Group $167.96 million 1.08 $570,000.00 N/A N/A

Binah Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 83.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gryphon Digital Mining and Binah Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Binah Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and Binah Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -168.77% Binah Capital Group N/A -13.14% -6.71%

Volatility and Risk

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Binah Capital Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Binah Capital Group beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Albany, New York. Binah Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MHC Securities, LLC.

