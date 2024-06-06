Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $21.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s current price.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.83. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,509.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,413 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,685,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,262,000 after purchasing an additional 156,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,678,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,666,000 after buying an additional 978,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,920,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 70,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.