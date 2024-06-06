Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,390 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $153.80 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $122.38 and a one year high of $168.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

