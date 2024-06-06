Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EVgo by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 107,029 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in EVgo by 7.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in EVgo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EVgo Price Performance
Shares of EVGO opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $649.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.54. EVgo, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on EVgo in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on EVgo
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Badar Khan bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.
About EVgo
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EVgo
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Semtech Stock’s Breakout Could Have Another Leg Higher
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- REV Group, Inc. Stock Doubles in 12 Months, Will It Double Again?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.