Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,718 On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter valued at $1,994,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in ON by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 805.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.27. On Holding AG has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $43.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONON shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

