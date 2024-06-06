Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,377 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ADT by 10,738.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,263 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. ADT had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

