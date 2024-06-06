Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,781,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,796,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,356 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Newell Brands by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,511,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,059,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,658,000 after buying an additional 679,318 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.