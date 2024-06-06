Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AUR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 338,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $1,078,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,094.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUR opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.73.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AUR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

