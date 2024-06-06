Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

Exelon Stock Down 1.5 %

Exelon stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.