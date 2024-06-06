Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 37,642 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,642 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NU by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in NU by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NU by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NU. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.74.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

