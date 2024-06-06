B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target Cut to GBX 471

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 585 ($7.50) to GBX 471 ($6.03) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BME. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.87) to GBX 525 ($6.73) in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.46) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 572 ($7.33).

View Our Latest Research Report on BME

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 502.40 ($6.44) on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 484.10 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 618.20 ($7.92). The company has a market cap of £5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,434.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 530.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 539.84.

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.