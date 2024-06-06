Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Patrick George Oliver Purchases 2,500 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) Director Patrick George Oliver bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,375.00.

Patrick George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 27th, Patrick George Oliver acquired 100 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$520.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Patrick George Oliver bought 3,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$18,750.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Patrick George Oliver purchased 3,700 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.95 per share, with a total value of C$22,015.00.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

TSE BNE opened at C$5.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$4.36 and a 1-year high of C$7.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$191.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$81.74 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.5797101 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

