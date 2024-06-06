Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Patrick George Oliver Purchases 2,500 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNEGet Free Report) Director Patrick George Oliver bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,375.00.

Patrick George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 27th, Patrick George Oliver acquired 100 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$520.00.
  • On Friday, March 22nd, Patrick George Oliver bought 3,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$18,750.00.
  • On Friday, March 15th, Patrick George Oliver purchased 3,700 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.95 per share, with a total value of C$22,015.00.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

TSE BNE opened at C$5.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$4.36 and a 1-year high of C$7.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$191.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.85.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNEGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$81.74 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.5797101 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

