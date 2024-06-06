Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $4,342.00 by Analysts at Argus

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Argus from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

BKNG opened at $3,831.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,579.36 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,634.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,537.46.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

