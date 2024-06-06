BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

BP Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BP opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vima LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 27.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of BP by 73.1% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

