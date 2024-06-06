Brokerages Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) PT at $127.91

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.91.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $133.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $76.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.84.

Amphenol’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,640 shares in the company, valued at $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

