Brokerages Set Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Target Price at C$49.43

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.43.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

AND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AND

Insider Activity

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total value of C$61,309.95. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

AND stock opened at C$38.95 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$36.43 and a one year high of C$45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of C$758.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.49.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.18). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of C$161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6396243 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.84%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.