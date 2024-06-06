Brokerages Set Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Target Price at $18.40

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 45,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

