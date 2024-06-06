Brokerages Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Target Price at $106.11

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.11.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $2,173,340.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,319.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,588 shares of company stock worth $9,413,633. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,038,907,000 after buying an additional 4,756,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,098,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,832.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 907,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,318,000 after acquiring an additional 860,782 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,606,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 607,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,941,000 after acquiring an additional 434,199 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $79.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $88.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

