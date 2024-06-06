Brokerages Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target at $10.13

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CCCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCCC

Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,138,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,335,000 after acquiring an additional 891,808 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,470,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,634,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,695,000 after purchasing an additional 500,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 46.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,920,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 920,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $4.95 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $340.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 629.24%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.