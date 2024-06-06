Brokerages Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target at $10.13

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.
Several research firms recently commented on CCCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $4.95 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $340.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 629.24%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
