Brokerages Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price at C$16.94

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.94.

D.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$144,540.04. In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$144,540.04. Also, Director Andrew Molson bought 80,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,676.00. Insiders have acquired 270,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,429 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$19.70 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The firm has a market cap of C$321.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

