Brokerages Set Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) PT at C$9.20

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.20.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQX

Insider Transactions at Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Price Performance

In other news, Director Lenard Boggio sold 52,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.62, for a total transaction of C$401,886.42.

Shares of CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.