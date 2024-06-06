Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Target Price at $10.21

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.21.
HBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Shares of HBM opened at $9.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.49.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
