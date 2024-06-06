Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) PT at C$8.69

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEL. TD Securities raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Kelt Exploration Trading Up 1.3 %

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$6.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.08. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$5.01 and a 12-month high of C$8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$126.39 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4507257 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kelt Exploration

In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$50,400.00. In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$241,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$50,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,226 shares of company stock valued at $873,892. 15.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

