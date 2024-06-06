Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Price Target at $21.92

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.92.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James downgraded Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

Shares of MSDL opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.48. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $23.45.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,973,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,035,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter worth $223,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

