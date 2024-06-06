Brokerages Set Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target at $37.43

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PECO. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $31.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,562,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 826,891 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,337,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,619,000 after purchasing an additional 577,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 791,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 297,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

