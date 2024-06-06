Brokerages Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Target Price at $32.60

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th.

Samsara Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE IOT opened at $34.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 1.51. Samsara has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. Equities analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $2,950,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,292,252.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $148,031.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 303,126 shares in the company, valued at $11,055,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $2,950,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,115,921 shares in the company, valued at $34,292,252.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,676,783 shares of company stock worth $61,519,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Samsara by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

