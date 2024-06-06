Brokerages Set Shell plc (LON:SHEL) PT at GBX 3,123.50

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,123.50 ($40.02).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.69) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($38.44) to GBX 2,950 ($37.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.28) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.44) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,717.50 ($34.82) on Monday. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,222.50 ($28.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,961 ($37.94). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,823.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,620.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45. The company has a market cap of £172.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,263.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,069.77%.

In related news, insider Charles Roxburgh acquired 3,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($32.70) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($98,090.97). 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

