Brokerages Set Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Price Target at $120.20

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $406,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $406,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $486,237.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,267. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $106.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.89. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.74%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

