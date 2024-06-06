Brokerages Set Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target at $13.94

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.78 and a beta of 2.04. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $271.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

