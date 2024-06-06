Brokerages Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Target Price at $11.35

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.35.
VIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 9.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0373 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 41.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.
Telefônica Brasil Company Profile
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
