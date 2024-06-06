Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 44.18 and last traded at 43.66. 228,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 331,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at 43.23.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is 36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.65, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

