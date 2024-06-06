BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.10. 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
BT Brands Stock Down 5.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.
