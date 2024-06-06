Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE) Insider Charles Sands Acquires 257,773 Shares of Stock

Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE – Get Free Report) insider Charles Sands acquired 257,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,857.56 ($7,958.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59.

Byron Energy Company Profile

Byron Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It holds working interests in various blocks located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

