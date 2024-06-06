Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 488.35% from the stock’s current price.

Get Cadrenal Therapeutics alerts:

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVKD opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadrenal Therapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CVKD Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 982,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.54% of Cadrenal Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.