Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on CXB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

CXB opened at C$1.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.07. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

