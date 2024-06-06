California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $22,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,403 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $1,605,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,067,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -469.56%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.
