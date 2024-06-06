Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives C$56.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.75 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$45.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.88. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$40.52 and a 52 week high of C$54.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.96, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

