Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives C$56.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.30.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.75 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.
