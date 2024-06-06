Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Raised to C$11.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$7.28 to C$4.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 0.3 %

About Canopy Growth

TSE WEED opened at C$10.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$3.74 and a 52 week high of C$26.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$799.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

