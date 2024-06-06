Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s current price.

COF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $135.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.68 and its 200-day moving average is $134.12. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

