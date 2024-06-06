Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCIF opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCIF. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

